Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 13,657 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,115 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tripadvisor worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $83,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 1,912,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,787. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

