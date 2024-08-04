Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 605,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,800,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,059,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $18.40 on Friday, hitting $382.97. 99,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $426.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.59.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.