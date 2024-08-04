Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $775,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,022. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
