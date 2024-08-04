Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,796 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Sapiens International worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 364,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,358 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,949 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. 185,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

