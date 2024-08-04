Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.400 EPS.
Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $101.83. 4,425,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,067. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on ED
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Edison
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.