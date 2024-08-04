Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.400 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $101.83. 4,425,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,067. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.