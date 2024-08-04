Contrasting ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) & Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and Sigyn Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $2.26 billion 1.36 -$29.66 million ($2.45) -51.39 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICU Medical.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICU Medical and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. Given ICU Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -2.63% 5.38% 2.58% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,022.38%

Summary

ICU Medical beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

