Contrasting Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) & Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mobivity has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -176.80% N/A -543.78% Full Truck Alliance 26.48% 7.23% 6.52%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $6.98 million 3.80 -$12.06 million ($0.17) -2.29 Full Truck Alliance $1.19 billion N/A $311.68 million $0.32 22.13

This table compares Mobivity and Full Truck Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Mobivity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Mobivity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobivity and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Full Truck Alliance 0 1 1 1 3.00

Full Truck Alliance has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.18%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Mobivity.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Mobivity on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

(Get Free Report)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

