Cookie (COOKIE) Tops One Day Volume of $664,271.39

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Cookie has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $4.49 million and $664,271.39 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,022,831 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 74,978,908.97226675 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.06100568 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $728,262.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

