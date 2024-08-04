CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. CoreCard had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.
CoreCard Price Performance
CoreCard stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. 26,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,740. The company has a market cap of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.
CoreCard Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CoreCard
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.