CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. CoreCard had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

CoreCard stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. 26,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,740. The company has a market cap of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

