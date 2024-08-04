Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Approximately 278,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 924,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Cornish Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.37. The firm has a market cap of £29.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Cornish Metals Company Profile

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

