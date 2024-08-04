Craig Hallum Cuts Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Price Target to $7.00

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Atomera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.58. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Atomera Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 379,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

