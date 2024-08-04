Craig Hallum Cuts Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Price Target to $7.00

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.58. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $9.19.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
