Craig Hallum Cuts MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target to $12.00

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDXG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

MDXG stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $953.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

