CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $351.76.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $217.89 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 411.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.74 and a 200-day moving average of $324.59.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.