CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 25,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 59.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CSX by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,305,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

