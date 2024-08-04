CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 2,551,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,358. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

