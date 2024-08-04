Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cummins updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $15.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.36. 1,186,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,567. Cummins has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.