Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,445,000 after buying an additional 188,443 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,666,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,431. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $173.08.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.