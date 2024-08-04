Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $246.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,261,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

