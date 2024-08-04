Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $5.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.46. 8,050,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,131. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $171.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.87.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

