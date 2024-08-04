Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.93 and a one year high of $441.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

