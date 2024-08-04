Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 483 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $10.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.75. 66,323,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,428,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.15 and its 200 day moving average is $449.19. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

