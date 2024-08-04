Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,856,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,874. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $189.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

