Decred Market Capitalization Tops $180.64 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $180.64 million and $1.24 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $11.13 or 0.00018903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008590 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,233,727 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.