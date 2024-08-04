DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008535 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

