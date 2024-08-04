DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 15,811 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $28,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

