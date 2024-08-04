DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,000 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $35,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.83.

NYSE GTLS traded down $27.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,984. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

