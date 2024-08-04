DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 70,518 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $39,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:HLT traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.96. 2,507,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,025. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.52 and a 200 day moving average of $205.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

