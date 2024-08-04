DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 8,723 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.5 %

AMH traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,077,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,782. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.