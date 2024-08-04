DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LYB stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.39. 2,611,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
