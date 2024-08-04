DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $46,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $356.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

