DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $281.66. The stock had a trading volume of 590,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.65.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

