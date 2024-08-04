DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.78 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 358.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of F5 by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 4,811 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,222. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,340. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $205.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.68.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

