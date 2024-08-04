DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1,034.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.93. The stock had a trading volume of 246,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,500. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.26 and a 1-year high of $224.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

