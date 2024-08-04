DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 321.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.93. 368,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.54 and a 200 day moving average of $326.95.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

