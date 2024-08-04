DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Revvity worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,809. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVTY. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

