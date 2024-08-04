DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 279,510 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of PayPal worth $37,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in PayPal by 1,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,117,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

