DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 31,828 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,828 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YCG LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,276 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $207,850,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,585,000 after purchasing an additional 507,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.