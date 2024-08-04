DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 58,538 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,538 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,256,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in UDR by 370.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 175,566 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in UDR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 3,730.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

UDR Stock Down 0.3 %

UDR stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.59. 4,218,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,923. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

