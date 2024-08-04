Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNN

Denison Mines Stock Down 9.1 %

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 3,342,434 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 8,592,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 2,111,912 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,764,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 884,599 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,406,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 496,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.