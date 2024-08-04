dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$10.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.08.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DNTL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
dentalcorp Trading Down 2.1 %
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
