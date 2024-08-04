DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96 to $2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.86 billion to $3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.020 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,126,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

