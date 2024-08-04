Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $141.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

