DeversiFi (DVF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,573.35

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $48.12 million and approximately $4,573.35 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

