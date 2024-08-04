Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,391,000 after buying an additional 2,016,884 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after buying an additional 1,352,755 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $22,572,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,576,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 983,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.