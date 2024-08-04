Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Position Increased by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $22,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,980,000 after buying an additional 346,741 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,663,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,386,000 after buying an additional 291,197 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after buying an additional 774,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after buying an additional 200,473 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 901,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,381. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

