Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $501.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

