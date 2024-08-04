Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.47. 1,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.90.

About Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.