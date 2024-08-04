Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBM. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 10,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,300.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.61. The company has a market cap of C$597.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.64.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

