Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of D traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 5,501,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,657. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.