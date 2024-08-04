Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ DORM traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,695. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.